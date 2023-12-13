Illuminati Cards: Game or Future? 12/13/2023

In the early 1990s, distribution of a deck of cards called “Illuminati: New World Order” started. These cards proved to have foretold the future. These events include an Airplane hitting the World Trade Center, explosion of the Pentagon, a recent Epidemic and Trump in Office. Is this really just a card game, or was the future shown to someone?
