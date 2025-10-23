Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The 5 Pillars Of MAGA & Snakes In Washington Trying To Tear Them Down
* Ted Cruz, Lindsey Graham and Mark Levin have declared themselves the heirs of MAGA.
* Before Wikipedia erases the recent past and people start to believe this, a reality check with MTG.
* Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene represents Georgia’s 14th District.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 22 October 2025
