Greg Kelly: 'A joke backwards country'
Greg Kelly shares his opinion about the Trump January 6th indictment, the double standards of justice within the DOJ, Trump leading in the GOP primary polls, and the Long Island serial killer.

trumpcurrent eventsgoppollscountryjokejan 6double standards of justicelong island serial killer

