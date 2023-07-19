Greg Kelly: 'A joke backwards country'

Greg Kelly shares his opinion about the Trump January 6th indictment, the double standards of justice within the DOJ, Trump leading in the GOP primary polls, and the Long Island serial killer.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.