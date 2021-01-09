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The Veil Has Fallen
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28 views • January 09, 2021
Uncle Sam discusses briefly the fact that the DC rally has given us the Freedom we needed to see our "leaders" for what they truly are, and they are NOT OUR leaders. What they are and who they are barely even matter. What they have done and continue to do to us is what matters. It is time to recognize THEIR system for what it is: a PRISON.
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