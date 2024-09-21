BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

I AM THE LORD, I CHANGE NOT Part 8: The Teachings of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
120 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • 7 months ago

The only distinction between Old and New Testament believers is the indwelling of the Holy Spirit, which began after the resurrection of Jesus. When our Savior walked on the earth, He set the agenda for the Kingdom of God at the outset of His ministry but the people longed for a return to the way it was under Israel's first three kings.

Jesus wasn't militant and fixated on taking political control; instead, He was meek and steadfast in faith. The people wanted to restore the Kingdom of Israel but that simply wasn't part of Jesus' program. He expanded on the sixth and seventh commandments and said that there was more to them than just murder and adultery.

Jesus also spoke about divorce and addressed the rampant corruption that existed in Israel with people using an oath to wiggle themselves out of obligations. He specified how we ought to conduct relationships when there is personal injury and the power of unconditional love.

It is impossible to live the way Jesus mandated through sheer willpower; the only way you can do so is in the power of the Holy Spirit, and in doing so, you will become the person Jesus wants you to be.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2016/RLJ-1529.pdf

RLJ-1529 -- JANUARY 3, 2016

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm


Keywords
jesusnew testamentministryold testament
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy