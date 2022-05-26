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5/24/2022 Miles Guo: I mentioned back in 2017 that Japan would become a permanent member of the UN. This is because I knew that the CCP’s insane actions around the world would inevitably lead the US to contain the CCP by allowing Japan to become a permanent member