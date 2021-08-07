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Every Human Being Needs To See This!
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552 views • August 07, 2021
The world has gone utterly bonkers!!! A senior citizen of his own bat, supplies and cooks food for the homeless, gets carted off by the police. It is illegal to help those in greater need than ourselves?? So much for the American Christian foundation it was built on . . . sounds like it is in name only for some!!!
We are being hunted down even for trying to mind our own business and have quiet time. It seems that if we do not fit into a certain category, or we choose something other than the status quo . . . then we are the bad guys!!
We are being hunted down even for trying to mind our own business and have quiet time. It seems that if we do not fit into a certain category, or we choose something other than the status quo . . . then we are the bad guys!!
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