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the New Useless Eaters
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74 views • January 14, 2022
Child Holocaust survivor, Vera Sharav, speaks of the parallels between the Holocaust and Covid 19. She has also battled against the NIH for cruel human experiments in the past, including deadly HIV-medication on foster children.
Originally published 12/14/2020 Vera Sharav https://youtu.be/h_EDV_7s7Dc Heads of State https://www.bitchute.com/video/GTkzQlkFBNA/ The Big Lie-Rus https://www.bitchute.com/video/bjqgCuegx9c/
find me @ https://dluxnation.com
https://www.banned.video/
Jamie Dlux
Originally published 12/14/2020 Vera Sharav https://youtu.be/h_EDV_7s7Dc Heads of State https://www.bitchute.com/video/GTkzQlkFBNA/ The Big Lie-Rus https://www.bitchute.com/video/bjqgCuegx9c/
find me @ https://dluxnation.com
https://www.banned.video/
Jamie Dlux
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