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Phd Cellular & Molecular Biologist, Christina Parks, Explains Why The Un-jabbed Are NOT Selfish
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362 views • September 11, 2021
Dr. Christina Parks House Bill 4471 Requiring Vaccines for Work - State of Michigan
The current science is indicating that the injected can transmit the virus just as much as the un-injected.
The current science is indicating that the injected can transmit the virus just as much as the un-injected.
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