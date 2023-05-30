Internet Security. Cryptos. Will the internet come down?

On this episode of The Truth Expedition, Mark talks with Doug Kohlmer about the increasing importance of internet security and how we can maintain some privacy while in the 'matrix'. We live in a growing bio-security state where our data is captured and used against us. We need to be vigilant. Learn about cryptocurrency and the importance and usefulness of decentralized money.

You can find Doug and purchase his Brushitov Tooth Powder at aytwit.com

Contact Doug to set up a private consultation to learn more about internet security and cryptocurrencies at aytwit.com