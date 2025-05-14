Qatar: Trump at Lusail Palace heads to state dinner with full cavalry procession

42 views • 13 hours ago

Trump is the first US president to visit Qatar, as mentioned on a previous video.

A full cavalry procession for 47 as he heads to Qatari State Dinner.

What a welcome for Trump at Lusail Palace

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.