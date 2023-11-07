Trans Nashville Shooter Manifesto Leaked -- You Wonder Why they HID it for SO LONG?

Audrey Hale, the trans shooter who murdered innocent Christian school children at the Covenant School in Nashville, TN, had her hateful, racist, bigoted musings/ manifesto leaked to Steven Crowder.It demonstrates why they hid it for so long, because it does not comport with the white supremacist narrative the leftists and Feds have been peddling for years.

#nashvilleshooter #woke #trans #audreyhale





MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.

Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4





send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!





YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more