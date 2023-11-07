Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Trans Nashville Shooter Manifesto Leaked -- You Wonder Why they HID it for SO LONG?
Recharge Freedom
Published 21 hours ago

Audrey Hale, the trans shooter who murdered innocent Christian school children at the Covenant School in Nashville, TN, had her hateful, racist, bigoted musings/ manifesto leaked to Steven Crowder.It demonstrates why they hid it for so long, because it does not comport with the white supremacist narrative the leftists and Feds have been peddling for years.

