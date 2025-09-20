BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Melbourne Freedom Rally 20 September 2025 - part 1
Lightpath
Lightpath
23 followers
7 views • 1 day ago

Part 1 of three parts, this part covering the start at Parliament steps and the first speech. The various topics between the videos, all covering alerts concerning government and corporate corruption, overlap and at the same time offer new angles and perspectives. We continue to speak out to help wake up any who are willing to listen and chat with us. 

Keywords
speechgovernment corruptioncorporate corruptionalertsperspectives
