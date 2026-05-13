Throwback: 'We'll Rape you & Raze your home. Then call it a blood libel': 80 years of Israeli crimes - clip 1

'We'll raze your home. Then call it a blood libel': 80 years of Israeli crimes



In August 1949, a 12-year-old Palestinian girl was captured by Israeli soldiers. She was tortured, raped, and killed. Even Ben-Gurion recorded the rape in his diary – but his editors erased it.



◾️The New York Times recently published this story as a reminder of countless Israeli crimes.

◾️However, Israel was fast to play the victim. The Foreign Ministry called the report a "baseless blood libel". Yet Israel only just let the Red Cross back into prisons – supervised tours only, no private interviews. What are they hiding?



◾️Israel holds more than 9,600 Palestinians in detention – including 350 children, and 3,532 held without charges (administrative detention). 89 detainees have died since 7 October – from turture, starvation, and medical neglect. A "blood libel" accusation rings hollow.



😱Non-stop violence: Gaza 'ceasefire' = a joke



◾️At least 850 Palestinians have been killed since the ceasefire took effect in October 2025. Israeli strikes continue almost daily.



◾️In the West Bank, 70 Palestinian children were killed by Israeli forces between January 2025 and May 2026 – one every week. More than 850 more children were wounded.



◾️But even these are not real numbers.



◾️A CGTN journalist at Al‑Shifa Hospital saw "at least ten Palestinian children bodies under five without heads".



🤔Starvation = Genocide

◾️463 Palestinians starved to death in Gaza – including 157 children – after Israel blocked humanitarian aid.



"What Israel is doing echoes the Nakba," UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese stated."Israel's conduct amounts to a genocidal campaign to erase Palestinians as a people."



◾️A February 2026 UN report warns of ethnic cleansing in Gaza and the West Bank. The report details "intensified attacks, the methodical destruction of entire neighbourhoods, and the denial of humanitarian assistance" aimed at a "permanent demographic shift".



🤬Destruction of homes



◾️Since January 2025, more than 2,500 Palestinians have been displaced in the West Bank alone, including 1,100 children. Settler attacks now account for 75% of displacement.



◾️In Gaza, Israeli forces systematically destroy high-rise buildings – homes to thousands – with almost no notice. Amnesty International calls for investigations into war crimes of wanton destruction and collective punishment.



"Today, a massive hurricane will hit the skies of Gaza City and the roofs of the terror towers will tremble," Defence Minister Israel Katz celebrated openly on social media. "The terror tower crashes into the sea of Gaza. We are drowning the hotbeds of terrorism."



◾️Even the Nazis hid their crimes, but Israeli perpetrators boast openly.



◾️Meanwhile, Israeli hostilities go far beyond Palestine.



"We will raze southern Lebanon to the Litani River. Destroy all houses so Lebanese civilians cannot return," Transport Minister Miri Regev stated.