© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Man vs Artificial Intelligence
Follow
0
Share
Report
21 views • June 02, 2021
What can we do about people on the Internet who bother us with crazy conspiracy theories and irrational arguments? The Internet itself has turned to Artificial intelligence for a solution. This is ironic since A.I. is what started the problem in the first place.
Far from being a solution, artificial intelligence on the Internet is only further polarizing the world. We have A.I. to blame for the increase in violence and irrationality over various global issues.
Far from being a solution, artificial intelligence on the Internet is only further polarizing the world. We have A.I. to blame for the increase in violence and irrationality over various global issues.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.