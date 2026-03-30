The Shifting Global Order and China's Advantage, an interview with Seth Holehouse

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com
Power is shifting—and fast. As traditional alliances weaken, new players are stepping into control. China stands to benefit from fractured systems and strategic positioning. While others struggle with instability, adaptability becomes the ultimate advantage. In this new global landscape, influence isn’t given—it’s taken through timing, strategy, and opportunity.
#GlobalShift #ChinaRising #Geopolitics #PowerDynamics #WorldOrder #Strategy
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
4:51End Screen