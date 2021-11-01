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Biden Admits WE WILL TAKE LITERALLY MILLIONS OF AUTOMOBILES OFF THE ROAD!!!
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203 views • November 01, 2021
Watch out folks now they are after our motor vehicles . . . Forcing people into electric automobiles . . . which catch fire at charge up stations . . . blow up at any time . . . yeah Joe this sounds a brilliant idea!!! NOT!!
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