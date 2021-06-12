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The Language of Value Book Introduction
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As the current financial system deteriorates the world is entering into a new value language called Information Currency. Currency is Information and Information is Currency. The Language of Value
by Virginia Robertson
Business Expert Press, Publisher
[email protected]
by Virginia Robertson
Business Expert Press, Publisher
[email protected]
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