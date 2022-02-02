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The TRUCKERS are a gift from GOD!
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244 views • February 02, 2022
Truth is, the truckers are feeding the poor and shovelling the sidewalks. Cleaning up at night. OTTAWA THANKS YOU. the WOrld LOVES you. God is working thru you. THank you!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-MFsNdOUb0E
www.chrispomeroy.ca
www.wotdat.yolasite.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-MFsNdOUb0E
www.chrispomeroy.ca
www.wotdat.yolasite.com
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