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Inside Look at Chilean Astronomer Carlos Ferrada's Notes: With Brother Robert
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106 views • July 30, 2020
Jul 29, 2020
Israeli News Live
Inside Look at Chilean Astronomer Carlos Munoz Ferrada's Notes: With Brother Robert who was given access to view some of the famed astronomer's personal notes regarding Hercolobus better known as Planet X
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=542fs0dbsGE
Israeli News Live
Inside Look at Chilean Astronomer Carlos Munoz Ferrada's Notes: With Brother Robert who was given access to view some of the famed astronomer's personal notes regarding Hercolobus better known as Planet X
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=542fs0dbsGE
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