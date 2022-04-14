© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Internal Revolution This Week?
Follow
1
Share
Report
72 views • April 14, 2022
Stan Johnson at The Prophecy Club.
Today we take a look at Mike Adams' podcast segment where we can only assume he is talking about the Internal Revolution. He talks about many people being arrested and that this event that is coming, would "probably go down in history as the most shocking thing ever in Politics".
0:00 Internal Revolution this week
01:20 If it was Your Decision...
02:20 Mike Adams: Health Ranger
05:57 Internal Revolution Prophecies
08:45 Wealth Transfer
09:14 Dollar Will Lose 30% More
11:16 Economic Shaking
14:38 Financial Change
21:34 I Saw the Dollar Dead
Visit us online at: http://www.prophecyclub.com
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2HJ6F8N0UcI
Today we take a look at Mike Adams' podcast segment where we can only assume he is talking about the Internal Revolution. He talks about many people being arrested and that this event that is coming, would "probably go down in history as the most shocking thing ever in Politics".
0:00 Internal Revolution this week
01:20 If it was Your Decision...
02:20 Mike Adams: Health Ranger
05:57 Internal Revolution Prophecies
08:45 Wealth Transfer
09:14 Dollar Will Lose 30% More
11:16 Economic Shaking
14:38 Financial Change
21:34 I Saw the Dollar Dead
Visit us online at: http://www.prophecyclub.com
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2HJ6F8N0UcI
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.