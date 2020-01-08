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[Special] Big Five Test/Analyse I - Ein spleeniger Eremit schätzt Ordnung
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12 views • January 08, 2020
Frohes Neues.
https://saria-delaney.com
https://twitter.com/SariaDelaney
https://minds.com/SariaDelaney
https://patreon.com/SariaDelaney
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rVmZvaJvET9T/
Zweitkanal:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0QEucPrn0-Ddi3JBTcs5Kw
https://paypal.me/SariaDelaney
_______
Quellen
____________
Hintergrundmusik:
Michael Drake
- Cycles
- Dark Matter
https://artlist.io/artist/625/michael-drake
Alchemorph
- Deep Sweet Dreams
- Snowdrop
https://artlist.io/artist/464/alchemorph
VIPN - imperfect
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n5LqNNq38XA
GlitchxCity - The Legend of Zelda: Lost Woods
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4rMSeYDPDpI
VIPN - one night
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n2CqB3jp31A
VIPN - Come True
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5izK8iFBGHE
VIPN - calm.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ITWVeJ7p52A
Alchemorph
- You Drive Me Crazy
- Deep Water
https://artlist.io/artist/464/alchemorph
ANBR - The Art of Loneliness
https://artlist.io/artist/269/anbr
Bilder:
Auftragsarbeiten
https://www.pexels.com
https://pixabay.com
https://unsplash.com
https://picsart.com
Katherine und Isabel Briggs-Myers: https://www.pocketbook.co.uk/blog/2017/05/30/isabel-briggs-myers-katharine-briggs-type-indicator-mbti/
Auftragsarbeiten und Fanarts von:
Aki
https://twitter.com/AkiAraiguma
Emilia Shafiq
Pix
https://twitter.com/PixelboyMagazin
Linksversifft_Chan
https://twitter.com/LinVer_Chan
Paul Deris Tes
https://twitter.com/Deris_Tes
Mariah Rose
https://twitter.com/MariahRubyRose
kiroba999
https://www.deviantart.com/kiroba999
sylphlox
https://www.deviantart.com/sylphlox
Artikel / Studien / Websites:
Pittenger, D. J. (1993). The Utility of the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator, Vol. 63, Issue 4.
https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/abs/10.3102/00346543063004467
Capraro, R. M., & Capraro M. M. (2002). Myers-Briggs Type Indicator Score Reliability Across Studies:
A Meta-Analytic Reliability Generalization. Educational and Psychological Measurement, 62; 590.
http://people.wku.edu/richard.miller/MBTI%20reliability%20validity.pdf
Measuring the MBTI And Coming Up Short
http://www.indiana.edu/~jobtalk/HRMWebsite/hrm/articles/develop/mbti.pdf
Furnham, A. (1996). The big five versus the big four:
The relationship between the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) and NEO-PI five factor model of personality.
Personality and Individual Differences, 303-307.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/0191886996000335
Myers-Briggs Type Indicator
https://www.myersbriggs.org/my-mbti-personality-type/mbti-basics/home.htm?bhcp=1
https://www.16personalities.com/de/kostenloser-personlichkeitstest
https://www.16personalities.com/de/intj-personlichkeit
Carl Gustav Jung
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carl_Gustav_Jung
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carl_Gustav_Jung#Archetypen
Katherine Cook Briggs
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Katharine_Cook_Briggs
Isabel Briggs Myers
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Isabel_Briggs_Myers
Benjamin Franklin
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Benjamin_Franklin
Caroline Herschel
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Caroline_Herschel
Bill Gates
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bill_Gates
Jordan B. Petersons Big Five Test
https://understandmyself.de/
Bewegte Bilder:
https://pixabay.com
https://videos.pexels.com
AA VFX:
https://www.youtube.com/user/dvdangor2011
dreamscene.org
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u-6m6MXudu4
https://saria-delaney.com
https://twitter.com/SariaDelaney
https://minds.com/SariaDelaney
https://patreon.com/SariaDelaney
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rVmZvaJvET9T/
Zweitkanal:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0QEucPrn0-Ddi3JBTcs5Kw
https://paypal.me/SariaDelaney
_______
Quellen
____________
Hintergrundmusik:
Michael Drake
- Cycles
- Dark Matter
https://artlist.io/artist/625/michael-drake
Alchemorph
- Deep Sweet Dreams
- Snowdrop
https://artlist.io/artist/464/alchemorph
VIPN - imperfect
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n5LqNNq38XA
GlitchxCity - The Legend of Zelda: Lost Woods
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4rMSeYDPDpI
VIPN - one night
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n2CqB3jp31A
VIPN - Come True
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5izK8iFBGHE
VIPN - calm.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ITWVeJ7p52A
Alchemorph
- You Drive Me Crazy
- Deep Water
https://artlist.io/artist/464/alchemorph
ANBR - The Art of Loneliness
https://artlist.io/artist/269/anbr
Bilder:
Auftragsarbeiten
https://www.pexels.com
https://pixabay.com
https://unsplash.com
https://picsart.com
Katherine und Isabel Briggs-Myers: https://www.pocketbook.co.uk/blog/2017/05/30/isabel-briggs-myers-katharine-briggs-type-indicator-mbti/
Auftragsarbeiten und Fanarts von:
Aki
https://twitter.com/AkiAraiguma
Emilia Shafiq
Pix
https://twitter.com/PixelboyMagazin
Linksversifft_Chan
https://twitter.com/LinVer_Chan
Paul Deris Tes
https://twitter.com/Deris_Tes
Mariah Rose
https://twitter.com/MariahRubyRose
kiroba999
https://www.deviantart.com/kiroba999
sylphlox
https://www.deviantart.com/sylphlox
Artikel / Studien / Websites:
Pittenger, D. J. (1993). The Utility of the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator, Vol. 63, Issue 4.
https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/abs/10.3102/00346543063004467
Capraro, R. M., & Capraro M. M. (2002). Myers-Briggs Type Indicator Score Reliability Across Studies:
A Meta-Analytic Reliability Generalization. Educational and Psychological Measurement, 62; 590.
http://people.wku.edu/richard.miller/MBTI%20reliability%20validity.pdf
Measuring the MBTI And Coming Up Short
http://www.indiana.edu/~jobtalk/HRMWebsite/hrm/articles/develop/mbti.pdf
Furnham, A. (1996). The big five versus the big four:
The relationship between the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) and NEO-PI five factor model of personality.
Personality and Individual Differences, 303-307.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/0191886996000335
Myers-Briggs Type Indicator
https://www.myersbriggs.org/my-mbti-personality-type/mbti-basics/home.htm?bhcp=1
https://www.16personalities.com/de/kostenloser-personlichkeitstest
https://www.16personalities.com/de/intj-personlichkeit
Carl Gustav Jung
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carl_Gustav_Jung
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carl_Gustav_Jung#Archetypen
Katherine Cook Briggs
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Katharine_Cook_Briggs
Isabel Briggs Myers
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Isabel_Briggs_Myers
Benjamin Franklin
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Benjamin_Franklin
Caroline Herschel
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Caroline_Herschel
Bill Gates
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bill_Gates
Jordan B. Petersons Big Five Test
https://understandmyself.de/
Bewegte Bilder:
https://pixabay.com
https://videos.pexels.com
AA VFX:
https://www.youtube.com/user/dvdangor2011
dreamscene.org
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u-6m6MXudu4
Keywords
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