Knowledge is Power - is this statement true?

Does knowledge suppress courage?



What type of knowledge is true power?



Where can we find this type of knowledge?



When the world outside is spinning and rolling, and values the speed of who knows more and faster, where would this lead to?



We were fed since birth that education is “key success factor”, “everyone must go to school”, “everyone must learn more and know more”, how can we escape this “knowledge is power” trap?



Or this is the way of cosmic law in teaching all souls to wake up by feeding them so much stupidity, until one awakes and finds courage?



Katharina is a spiritual teacher since 4 decades, traveling the world and teaching. As an "old soul" her only goal is to help human beings to see beyond the material/persona limitations. She is retired and lives in Chiang Rai Thailand where she has started to grow her own food, planted a huge orchard of fruit and other trees.



