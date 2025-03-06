Quartet Preview #88—Capturing the Essence of this New World

In this Quartet talk, futurist John L. Petersen is joined by friends, Gregg Braden, Penny Kelly and Frank Jacob for an in depth discussion about the emerging new world. They discuss current events—Pope’s health, Israeli hostages, bird flu mandates—and propose principles (harmony, sovereignty), values (truth, beauty), and goals (new energy, education) for a conscious, organic future, urging viewers to imagine it and start the work to shape it.





For the full version of this program subscribe here, https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium/