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A Deeper Epiphysical understanding of the 4 Elements
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The Universe is a living entity made of the stuff of LIFE, which is Yin and Yang, Space and Time in reciprocal relationship, and these in turn make up the 4 elements, Earth, Air, Fire, and Water.
The music is Holst's Planets Suit, parts of the Mars and Venus movements. It is fully public domain courtesy of “The United States Air Force Heritage of America Band” and “commons.wikimedia.org”
8K Public Domain textures of the starscape and planets are courtesy of, “solarsystemscope.com”.
The music is Holst's Planets Suit, parts of the Mars and Venus movements. It is fully public domain courtesy of “The United States Air Force Heritage of America Band” and “commons.wikimedia.org”
8K Public Domain textures of the starscape and planets are courtesy of, “solarsystemscope.com”.
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