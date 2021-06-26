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Terry Wolfe: From Covid Lockdowns to Climate Lockdowns
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122 views • June 26, 2021
Terry Wolfe, whose video on "Climate Lockdowns" went viral on social media, discusses more of his thoughts and research behind his popular video and why he thinks The Powers That Be will now shift us from "Covid Lockdowns" into "Climate Lockdowns". He suggests that "Climate Lockdowns" are the threat or "stick" used to goad us into "The Great Reset" and "doing capitalism differently". Under "Climate Lockdowns" governments would limit private-vehicle use, ban consumption of red meat, impose "extreme" energy-saving or rationing measures, and halt the drilling of oil.
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Show Notes
World Business Council for Sustainable Development https://www.wbcsd.org/Overview/Panorama/Articles/Avoiding-a-climate-lockdown
Bill Gates Largest Private Farmland Owner https://www.vox.com/recode/22528659/bill-gates-largest-farmland-owner-cascade-investments
Bill Gates Owns Largest CN Ownership Stake https://www.producer.com/news/bill-gates-owns-largest-ownership-stake-at-cn
Rail Between Mexico-Canada-US https://mexiconewsdaily.com/news/rail-corridor-between-mexico-canada
CNN Admits Engaged in Propaganda https://www.projectveritas.com/video/part-1-cnn-director-admits-network-engaged-in-propaganda-to-remove-trump
Foundations of Holocaust: American eugenics & Nazi connection https://www.jpost.com/Blogs/The-Jewish-Problem---From-anti-Judaism-to-anti-Semitism/Foundations-of-Holocaust-American-eugenics-and-the-Nazi-connection-364998
Venezuela Approves Communal Cities https://cronica.uno/con-autoritarismo-en-el-debate-el-chavismo-aprobo-la-ley-de-ciudades-comunales
Websites
Twitter https://twitter.com/meta_gear
TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@wolfpox
Website http://metagearsolid.org/site-info
About Terry Wolfe
Terry Wolfe has written The Kojima Code and Maybe Everyone Is Wrong and produces popular content on TikTok and YouTube. His video on "Climate Lockdowns" went viral on social media.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/geopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Show Notes
World Business Council for Sustainable Development https://www.wbcsd.org/Overview/Panorama/Articles/Avoiding-a-climate-lockdown
Bill Gates Largest Private Farmland Owner https://www.vox.com/recode/22528659/bill-gates-largest-farmland-owner-cascade-investments
Bill Gates Owns Largest CN Ownership Stake https://www.producer.com/news/bill-gates-owns-largest-ownership-stake-at-cn
Rail Between Mexico-Canada-US https://mexiconewsdaily.com/news/rail-corridor-between-mexico-canada
CNN Admits Engaged in Propaganda https://www.projectveritas.com/video/part-1-cnn-director-admits-network-engaged-in-propaganda-to-remove-trump
Foundations of Holocaust: American eugenics & Nazi connection https://www.jpost.com/Blogs/The-Jewish-Problem---From-anti-Judaism-to-anti-Semitism/Foundations-of-Holocaust-American-eugenics-and-the-Nazi-connection-364998
Venezuela Approves Communal Cities https://cronica.uno/con-autoritarismo-en-el-debate-el-chavismo-aprobo-la-ley-de-ciudades-comunales
Websites
Twitter https://twitter.com/meta_gear
TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@wolfpox
Website http://metagearsolid.org/site-info
About Terry Wolfe
Terry Wolfe has written The Kojima Code and Maybe Everyone Is Wrong and produces popular content on TikTok and YouTube. His video on "Climate Lockdowns" went viral on social media.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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