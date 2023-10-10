Create New Account
293) Ilusões chocantes e palavras estafadas (2020-2025)
channel image
#ElectrosmogPortugal
42 Subscribers
12 views
Published a day ago

Fontes: Canal Psinergy (de Sabrina Wallace) : https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f Outubro 8, 2023 | 18:56'' | Sun coffee : https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/trim.D41EBD30-DD7F-485E-B586-B1B86D3DC21B:9


Ver também:

292) 2020-2025 - A verdade que nos foi escondida : https://www.brighteon.com/59802f47-3dfa-4a7e-9835-309c88658363


Referências:

Outubro 6, 2023 | Space: The New Frontier For The Central Control Grid : https://www.coreysdigs.com/technology/space-the-new-frontier-for-the-central-control-grid/


Banda M (OTAN) : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/M_band_(NATO)

WBAN : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_area_network

IEEE 802.15.6 standard is the latest international standard for Wireless Body Area Network (WBAN) : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/IEEE_802.15.6

IEEE 802.15 : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/IEEE_802.15

Identificadores MAC (microchips) : https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal/videos?search=MAC

LA QUINTA COLUMNA | As pessoas mortas emitem sinal MAC : https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumnainternational:7/As-pessoas-mortas-emitem-sinal-MAC:3


Estudos e imagens do analito de ADN:

DNA Conformational Switches as Sensitive Electronic Sensors of Analytes : https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/ja012618u | PDF : https://pubs.acs.org/doi/epdf/10.1021/ja012618u

Immobilized DNA Switches as Electronic Sensors for Picomolar Detection of Plasma Proteins : https://pubs.acs.org/doi/full/10.1021/ja8011066

Application of the SwitchSense Technique for the Study of Small Molecules’ (Ethidium Bromide and Selected Sulfonamide Derivatives) Affinity to DNA in Real Time : https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acs.jpcb.2c03138


MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL

Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog

https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/

Keywords
agendaotannatoparasitismoindustriachoqueperigoempregoswbanelectrocutarcomercial

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket