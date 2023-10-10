293) Ilusões chocantes e palavras estafadas (2020-2025)

Fontes: Canal Psinergy (de Sabrina Wallace) : https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f Outubro 8, 2023 | 18:56'' | Sun coffee : https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/trim.D41EBD30-DD7F-485E-B586-B1B86D3DC21B:9
Ver também:
292) 2020-2025 - A verdade que nos foi escondida : https://www.brighteon.com/59802f47-3dfa-4a7e-9835-309c88658363
Referências:
Outubro 6, 2023 | Space: The New Frontier For The Central Control Grid : https://www.coreysdigs.com/technology/space-the-new-frontier-for-the-central-control-grid/
Banda M (OTAN) : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/M_band_(NATO)
WBAN : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_area_network
IEEE 802.15.6 standard is the latest international standard for Wireless Body Area Network (WBAN) : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/IEEE_802.15.6
IEEE 802.15 : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/IEEE_802.15
Identificadores MAC (microchips) : https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal/videos?search=MAC
LA QUINTA COLUMNA | As pessoas mortas emitem sinal MAC : https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumnainternational:7/As-pessoas-mortas-emitem-sinal-MAC:3
Estudos e imagens do analito de ADN:
DNA Conformational Switches as Sensitive Electronic Sensors of Analytes : https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/ja012618u | PDF : https://pubs.acs.org/doi/epdf/10.1021/ja012618u
Immobilized DNA Switches as Electronic Sensors for Picomolar Detection of Plasma Proteins : https://pubs.acs.org/doi/full/10.1021/ja8011066
Application of the SwitchSense Technique for the Study of Small Molecules’ (Ethidium Bromide and Selected Sulfonamide Derivatives) Affinity to DNA in Real Time : https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acs.jpcb.2c03138
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
