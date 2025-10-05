Hold to the mystery of the faith!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James lesson #84; Mystery Doctrine was clarified in the Paulinian Epistles, it was first introduced by Jesus in HIS parables. As seen in Revelation chapters 1 into 3 we see the mystery of the church age, which ends by chapter 4 and pivots into the Tribulation. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!