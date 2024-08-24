Head Covering: The Modeling of Divine Order

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Few, today, give head covering much thought. Have we been deceived by those whom we have trusted to teach and model proper God-fearing behavior? The 11th chapter of 1 Corinthians is not about the legalistic bondage of religious requirement, and neither is it, as some suppose, a matter of cultural tradition. It's about bearing the responsibility to model the truth of God's order to all creation, and it's a way of entering into great blessing, power, and freedom in Christ!
Resources Referenced in this video:
https://theopenscroll.com/headcovering.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/structures/1Corinthians_11.1_17.htm
Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/headcoveringDivineOrder.mp4
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow me on X @BobSchlenkerTOS
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com
The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com