Ubon Ratchathani Isaan Thailand อุบลราชธานี

Ubon Ratchathani province features plateaus and mountain ranges with the Mun River running through the middle. The region where Ubon Ratchathani borders both Cambodia and Laos has been coined “the Emerald Triangle” in recognition of its magnificent green landscapes. Adding to Ubon Ratchathani’s natural appeal, Phu Chong Nayoi and Pha Taem national parks are two of Isan’s most unspoiled and unvisited natural preserves. Ubon Ratchathani, the north-east's largest City, is also a wonderful place to witness the annual candle festival, a charming Buddhist celebration.



Connect with Outside The Box on Social Media:

youtube https://www.youtube.com/@outsidethebox9325

facebook https://www.facebook.com/AdminOutsideTheBox

twitter https://twitter.com/OTB196









Questions, comments, suggestions? Drop them in the comment box below!

If you liked the video hit like and subscribe for more!









Thanks for watching!





