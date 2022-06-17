X22 FINANCIAL REPORT Ep. 2801a - The Country Has Turned On [JB] & The [CB], Mission Accomplished

X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2801a - June 16, 2022

The Country Has Turned On [JB] & The [CB], Mission Accomplished



[JB] announces he will send another 1 billion to help Ukrainian's but he won't help the people here in this country. Why are thousands of cattle dying? Oil companies strike back at Biden. Obama installs propane tanks, what happen to green? Gates hates crypto, do the opposite.



All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.





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