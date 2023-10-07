‘They’re out of control’: how Pres. Trump will address cities that refuse to enforce the law

‘They’re out of control’: President Trump shares how he’ll address cities that refuse to enforce the law
President Trump vows to have “tremendous retribution” on cities that refuse to enforce the law. “I mean there’s no retribution, no anything. They only go after Trump. They don’t go after people that kill people,” says Trump.
Watch LIVE➡️ https://bit.ly/plutorav
Watch the full interview here: https://rumble.com/v3ng02q-john-solomon-and-guest-co-host-rebecca-weber-of-amac-their-2024-presidentia.html
