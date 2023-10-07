Create New Account
‘They’re out of control’: how Pres. Trump will address cities that refuse to enforce the law
‘They’re out of control’: President Trump shares how he’ll address cities that refuse to enforce the law


President Trump vows to have “tremendous retribution” on cities that refuse to enforce the law. “I mean there’s no retribution, no anything. They only go after Trump. They don’t go after people that kill people,” says Trump.


