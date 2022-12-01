X22 REPORT Ep. 2937a - Biden Just Exposed Himself, With No Cover Story The [CB] Makes Their Move

X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2937a - Nov. 30, 2022

Biden Just Exposed Himself, With No Cover Story The [CB] Makes Their Move

The green new deal is falling apart. The people are not going along with it. The people in Europe are hitting a point of no return. The US economy is imploding, US pending home sales are plunging and it almost down to the level of covid. Companies are laying off, Biden just went against the Union. The [CB] is now pushing the [CBDC] and they are trying to remove alternative currency at the same time.

