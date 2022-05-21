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Antifa Teams With CPS To Target Christians: Constitution Gives Gov't No Authority To Take Children
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43 views • May 21, 2022
CPS is ripping children from their families just for their POLITICAL beliefs?!
A Pro-Life speaker had CPS breathing down her neck because of a false claim coming from an ANTIFA nurse that had been in her hospital room to hear a Pro-Life conversation between her & her daughter after her surgery! David Jose knows the deep roots of CPS, & joins The Stew Peters Show to expose his findings, the link between CPS & ANTIFA, as well as how we fight this injustice to our fellow patriotic parents!
Watch this full segment now at StewPeters.com!
A Pro-Life speaker had CPS breathing down her neck because of a false claim coming from an ANTIFA nurse that had been in her hospital room to hear a Pro-Life conversation between her & her daughter after her surgery! David Jose knows the deep roots of CPS, & joins The Stew Peters Show to expose his findings, the link between CPS & ANTIFA, as well as how we fight this injustice to our fellow patriotic parents!
Watch this full segment now at StewPeters.com!
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