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Covid-19 Vaccinated Patients May Develop Fatal Heart Damage, says Prestigious Doctor
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421 views • July 23, 2021
A Canadian doctor demands further study into the link between Covid-19 vaccines and blood clots after his research found clots in a majority of vaccinated patients, some of whom he says could be dead within three years.
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