Mass Shootings: The Real Cause

SSRI’s
* Mass shooters all have one thing in common.
* It’s not access to guns or homophobia or toxic masculinity.
* They’re on anti-depressants.
• Tucker Carlson: Big Pharma Fail
The full segment is linked below.
Redacted News | What’s Really Behind All Of The Mass Shootings In The U.S.? (7 November 2023)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.