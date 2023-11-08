Create New Account
Mass Shootings: The Real Cause
Son of the Republic
SSRI’s

* Mass shooters all have one thing in common.

* It’s not access to guns or homophobia or toxic masculinity.

* They’re on anti-depressants.

• Tucker Carlson: Big Pharma Fail


The full segment is linked below.


Redacted News | What’s Really Behind All Of The Mass Shootings In The U.S.? (7 November 2023)

https://youtu.be/CP95x9vQDeM

Keywords
big pharmaviolencegun rightsgun controlsuicidedepressiontucker carlsonmass shootinggun bangun confiscationviolent crimeinfertilityadverse eventgun grabssrimethylationpsychosissexual dysfunctionimpotenceside effectmass shooterclayton morrisanti-depressantbio-pharmaceutical complexselective serotonin reuptake inhibitor

