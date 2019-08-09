What Are Concentrates: Cannabis 101

In this episode of Leafly's Cannabis 101 we take a look at the great wide world of cannabis concentrates. Concentrates can be extracted using a multitude of methods, all with varying end results and effects. Come along with us as we breakdown 6 of the most common forms of cannabis concentrate available on the market today. With new extractions methods popping up all the time it's hard to keep track of them all - this episode gives a quick overview of concentrated forms like kief, hash, BHO, CO2 oil, RSO, and tinctures.



This product has intoxicating effects and may be habit forming. Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination, and judgment. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. There may be health risks associated with consumption of this product. For use only by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of the reach of children.