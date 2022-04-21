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Cannabis Use Disorder
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152 views • April 21, 2022
A new study from the National Institute on Drug Abuse suggests that 30% of those who use marijuana may have some degree of cannabis use disorder.
The study claims patients could depend on cannabis to keep their issues under control, like chronic back pain and anxiety. In 2015, the same group found about 4 million people in the United States met the diagnostic criteria for a marijuana use disorder.
Guests:
-Jessilyn Dolan, RN: Director, American Cannabis Nurses Association & Founder, Vermont Cannabis Nurses Association
-Christopher Smith: Publisher & Host, The American Cannabis Report
The #TalkingHedge...
https://youtu.be/LDH4CBnf_ik
The study claims patients could depend on cannabis to keep their issues under control, like chronic back pain and anxiety. In 2015, the same group found about 4 million people in the United States met the diagnostic criteria for a marijuana use disorder.
Guests:
-Jessilyn Dolan, RN: Director, American Cannabis Nurses Association & Founder, Vermont Cannabis Nurses Association
-Christopher Smith: Publisher & Host, The American Cannabis Report
The #TalkingHedge...
https://youtu.be/LDH4CBnf_ik
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