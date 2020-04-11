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Bret Weinstein on how laboratory rats are compromising medical research
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19 views • April 11, 2020
I cut together clips from Eric Weinstein's podcast "The Portal" communicating the possibility that the laboratory mice used for drugs research, cancer research, and much more have been genetically misbred to have longer telomeres, leading to the mice have the extreme ability to be resistant to the drugs that are being tested on them, giving inaccurate results. This has sweeping consequences, such as potentially invalidating the past 50+ years of medical research, and allowing drugs to be put onto the market that are toxic to humans. The podcast was long, and I tried to have the major points be communicated in this video.
Link to the original video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JLb5hZLw44s
Link to the original video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JLb5hZLw44s
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