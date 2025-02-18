Food as Medicine, Mike Dillon, Air & Water Purification, Origanum Majorana, Teen Anxiety, Bird Flu, Measles Mania - 2-18-25

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: MAHA vs. Food as Medicine, Mike Dillon, Air & Water Purification, Origanum Majorana, Public Health Shift, Jeffrey Jaxen, RFK Jr.’s Pharma Battle, SSRI Risks & Plant Medicine, Measles Vax Conversations and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/maha-vs-food-as-medicine-mike-dillon-air-water-purification-origanum-majorana-public-health-shift-jeffrey-jaxen-rfk-jr-s-pharma-battle-ssri-risks-plant-medicine-measles-vax-conve/