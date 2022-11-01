Patrick Byrne | Biden Weakening US by Depleting Oil Reserves for Election Day Gimmick

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Biden Weakening US by Depleting Oil Reserves for Election Day GimmickPatrick goes over the latest chart showing the level of Strategic Oil Reserves has grown and been depleted. Biden is trying to artificially affect gas prices at the pump to put off a red wave. Will it work?
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