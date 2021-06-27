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MASSIVE LONDON FREEDOM MARCH PROTEST JUNE 26, 2021, BY HUGO TALKS
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280 views • June 27, 2021
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Hugo Talks
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Four British Airways Pilots Died This Week. Did They All Receive The Injection? by Hugo Talks (3:53)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NnGToTs3e9Vt

Lady Calls Funeral Homes About Covid Deaths, Finds No Increase In Business by Hugo Talks (8:55)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4OcCehcFbfM1

Massive London Freedom March, Where's The MSM? by Hugo Talks (3:00)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xIfVi5Bc9RFR

Massive Turnout At London's Anti-Lockdown Rally by Hugo Talks (5:24)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7UmcXZz2exxd

National March For Freedom In London This Saturday June 26th (2:28)
(To view full screen, also with many links, click the link below.)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/00C254krKVYE

Massive London Freedom March, Where's The MSM? by Hugo Talks (3:00)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xIfVi5Bc9RFR

Massive Turnout At London's Anti-Lockdown Rally by Hugo Talks (5:24)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7UmcXZz2exxd

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Worldwide Excess Mortality Rate In 2020
Contrary to what most people believe because of the non-stop media brainwashing,
2020 had a proportionately normal year-over-year increase in the excess mortality rate.
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/WorldwideExcessMortalityRateIn2020

There Will Be 72,556 Extra Suicides This Year In The United States Because Of The Massive Unemployment
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/ThereWillBe72556ExtraSuicidesThisYear

John Fitzgerald Kennedy Timeline
The Most Comprehensive Timeline On John Fitzgerald Kennedy
by Mark R. Elsis
https://November221963.com

A Violent Insane Asylum
by Mark R. Elsis
https://GoogleCensorship.com

The Day The United States Died
Thursday, June 6, 1968
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/TheDayTheUnitedStatesDied

The Last Significant Person That Had To Be Assassinated
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/TheLastSignificantPersonThatHadToBeAssassinated

American Exceptionalism
Fifty Ways The American Dream Has Become A Nightmare
by Mark R. Elsis
https://AmericanExceptionalism.net

Love Communities
For Our Future Generations
by Mark R. Elsis
https://LoveCommunities.com

Resonate Love
144 Poems
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https://ResonateLove.net

Meetings And Stories
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911 Trial
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Stand Down
Exposing NORAD's Wag The 911 Window Dressing Tale
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Holocaust Revisionism
by Mark R. Elsis
https://HolocaustRevisionism.com

Hitler's Peace Plans
by Mark R. Elsis
https://HitlersPeacePlans.com

Deputy Führer Rudolf Hess
A Courageous Hero For Peace
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https://RudolfHess.net

Homo Sapiens Population Is Crashing
Culling The Herd Since 1987
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Depopulation

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