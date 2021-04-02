White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0337 - Gina Burger - Report on sentencing of her killer

Williams took Gina to the apartment of an acquaintance who lived in the complex where Gina lived and allowed them to “smoke a last cigarette”. He then told the acquaintance, a female, to stab Gina. When the girl refused, he stabbed Gina once in the chest, smelling the knife after he pulled it out. He then took pictures (which investigators recovered) of Gina’s body and sent them to an unknown number, then forced the girl to help dispose of the body in her son’s playpen. He walked past Gina’s mother and asked if she wanted to buy “A baby thing”. When she declined, he kept walking until he got to the dumpster, where he disposed of it.