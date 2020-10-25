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Global Alert News - #272 - Dane Wigington
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72 views • October 25, 2020
GeoEngineeringWatch,org - One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday October 24, 2020.
This weeks' important news we must know if we are to collectively have a chance to survive the assaults hitting us and all life. Ongoing climate engineering, manufactured wildfires via aluminum nano aerosol particulates, and bio-weapons are all in force.
This weeks' important news we must know if we are to collectively have a chance to survive the assaults hitting us and all life. Ongoing climate engineering, manufactured wildfires via aluminum nano aerosol particulates, and bio-weapons are all in force.
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