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You must learn What a Monetary Pool is?
goodbadliarortruth
goodbadliarortruth
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68 views • July 14, 2023

You must understand what supports/is behind a river... What is The Source?You must understand the greater Coanda Effect [support] in order to understand the beginnings of 3rd generation functional-gravity sailing of atmosphere ships (UFOs).

You must understand the mistakes-in/fraud-behind vaccinations that upset the natural immune system of our bodies.

You must understand what stands behind (supports) any monetary-currency pool established in any nation or an in-corporated System/pool/Forum.

What is the promise? What is behind the [promise-to-pay] NOTE/currency?

Is it only a military force? ..A military which might no longer be the might it once was! Or can the promise be backed by a true asset-productivity; rather than blood-sucking parasites---bureaucratic or otherwise!

A [backing] bond is something of value [to support another---such as a nation's/State/bank/corporation/people's monetary pool].


Some-many-most? people just want to follow the crowd. They are sheeple, who will want to follow the BIG-cat fancy-simulation Banksters, 'cause that is how it Has-been. Even when there is only offered---via a contract---a digitized $ & no more cash trades!

Will we be able to persuade public State Banks to wake-up to the fact "This is the end of the line" for them too, before it is too late for them to issue-recognize Promissory Notes (& even mortgages=Regulation Z) that are backed by true asset-accountable [individual] Trusts?


When Nixon took US off the gold standard, about that time he was sent to China to offer them our manufacturing industry in exchange for them providing US with goods for $=Promissory Notes. (3rd party middle-men made-out like bandits with future increased %-of-cut via this deal!) It appears to me China did not understand that the $/Promissory was going to be destroyed along with US. ThePowersThatBe also had planned to eventually destroy China in this process too; TPTB could not have been that stupid to not have had this as their end goal... leading to a digitized totally control banking token system.


Under a 3-party trading system a monetary currency pool must be used, whether it be $, salt, gold, coconuts, or other form of tokens. There must be some form of control of the number of units in circulation. In this country since June 1st, 2023, there is no control as there is no debt-ceiling of $$ in circulation. A positive asset bank could use the accountable Trust based on individual BIRTH CERTIFICATES as I have called: Plan A as tokens. (This could be used in conjunction with a basket of commodities+precious metals.) The amount of tokens in these Trust accounts already exists!

Why is there an assumption out there that we must only go with a FED digitized $? There is a kind of belief that the FED & World Bank etc. will be good to the Munchkins finally under what I call this Plan B=digits. All the talking heads in the media & body politic keep repeating: "We will go to a digitized $?" Is no one allowed to say, "There can be a better positive Plan?"

http://annavonreitz.com/bankupdate1.pdf

Central Bank Digital Currency Fraud: http://annavonreitz.com/cbdcfraud.pdf

Keywords
immunityufocurrencynotetptbcbdcdigitizemoneypoolcoandaregulationzpromissory
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