© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Maximus Functional Trainer
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • December 19, 2019
This series of strength equipment is designed for busy commercial gyms. The large range of pieces in the collection ensures you can have a complete range of equipment for your members.
Features:
- Ultra Strong Commercial Grade Build
- Double Paint Finish for long lasting Look
SPECIFICATIONS:
Dimensions (mm) L*W*H: 1690 * 1150 * 2350
Weights Stack: 80kg on each side
Product Weight: 380kg
Finish: Painted Matte Black
Product Code: MAX-005A
For more info.:- https://www.vervefitness.com.au/collections/functional-trainers
Features:
- Ultra Strong Commercial Grade Build
- Double Paint Finish for long lasting Look
SPECIFICATIONS:
Dimensions (mm) L*W*H: 1690 * 1150 * 2350
Weights Stack: 80kg on each side
Product Weight: 380kg
Finish: Painted Matte Black
Product Code: MAX-005A
For more info.:- https://www.vervefitness.com.au/collections/functional-trainers
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.