May 7, 2023





In this video we share a Prophetic Vision of Saint Dominic Savio on the Conversion of England.





May 6 is the Feast of Saint Dominic Savio in the Catholic Church.





It is also the day of the Coronation of King Charles III of England.





Is there hope that the Royal family would ever return to the Catholic Faith? Could England become a deeply devout Catholic country once again? Certainly that is a prayer we should offer.





We might recall an experience of Saint Dominic Savio who prayed for the conversion of England.





In 1857 Saint John Bosco related to Blessed Pius IX a vision had by Saint Dominic Savio:





'One morning, while I was doing my thanksgiving after Holy Communion, I was taken by a strong distraction.





It seemed that I was on a very vast flat land surface, full of people surrounded by thick darkness.





They were walking, but did so as though they had lost their way and could not see where they set their feet.





Someone beside me said, "This region is England. "





'Then I saw the Supreme Pontiff, Pius IX.





He was dressed in a majestic fashion, carrying in his hands a splendorous light, and advancing amidst the multitude of people.





As He advanced, the darkness gradually disappeared and the people were bathed with so much light that it seemed noon time.





'The friend said, "This light is the Catholic Religion, which must illuminate England. "





'Pope Pius IX said to Don Bosco: "This narration confirms in me my determination to work without rest in favor of England, which is already the object of all my solicitudes. "





(From the Biographical Memiors of Saint John Bosco).





Here is a boy-saint who died at the age of fifteen, was one of the great hopes of Saint John Bosco for the future of his congregation, and was canonized in 1954.





Dominic called his long hours of prayer "his distractions. "





In 1857, at the age of fifteen, he caught tuberculosis and was sent home to recover.





On the evening of March 9, he asked his father to say the prayers for the dying.





His face lit up with an intense joy and he said to his father: "I am seeing the most wonderful things! "





These were his last words.





Let's pray through the intercession of Saint Dominic Savio for the conversion of hearts all over England and throughout the world!





