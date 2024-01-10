CTP S1E30 Net Neutrality Segment-2 Voter Registration Shifts BTS/SP Video (20240113 Audio Show drop)

CTP S1E30 SHOW NOTES ( listen (Sat Jan 13 2024 and thereafter) at: http://buzzsprout.com/2210487 )...

ChristiTutionalist Politics (S1E30) "Net Neutrality"

Yes, again, something I am REALLY UPSET about and therefore may sound like the rantings of a raving lunatic (ala: "I'm as mad as hell, and I'm not going to take this anymore" speech from "Network" (Movie: 1976) style) rather than calm discussion, however rest assured this is about FACTS and WARNINGS you are not likely getting anywhere else right now on this topic that has not and will not go away as The Left's designs on a complete Federal take-over of Public side of the Internet (vs Military already has full control of) in order to be the SOLE DECIDERS (like has already happened in Canada) of "what is fit for you to see or not!" #CENSORSHIP is the goal, NOT their bogus "making sure it is available and a FREE SPACE for all opinions and delivery of The REAL News" they'll proclaim. And, of course, it will be yet another excuse to raise Taxes to pay for yet another Fed. Govt. over-reach boondoggle.

See Buzzsprout podcasts Transcript of/for this Show for "Episode related additional information."

Transcript Bonus: S1E29 "WOKE Tax" (https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/14258944-christitutionalist-politics-s1e29-woke-tax) Show transcript





Episode related pieces...

- corresponding TBL Ariticle this coming Sat drop TBD

- https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/14258944-christitutionalist-politics-s1e29-woke-tax

- https://www.savagedarmy.com/listing/restore-our-american-republic?product=371

- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/can-we-trust-polling-results/





"ChristiTutionalist Politics" podcast (CTP)

- CTP: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist

- CTP long-form description: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalistPodcast

- TLB articles: thelibertybeacon.com/?s=Joseph+M+Lenard

- SUBSCRIBE to CTP: tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP

- FaithCasters Free Newsletter: tinyurl.com/FaithCasterNewsletterSignup

- Join Faithcaster (Podcaster or Guest): tinyurl.com/FaithCasterConnections

- Broadcast your thoughts w/ buzzsprout: tinyurl.com/BuzzsproutSignup

- CTP Official Coffee: https://tinyurl.com/BlackOutCoffees

- CTP Official playlist: tinyurl.com/CTPMusicPlaylist

- Joseph M Lenard - linktr.ee/jlenarddetroit (JosephMLenard.us /\ TerrorStrikes.info/interviews)

(S1E30 Audio Sat Jan 13 2024)





some "Behind-the-Scenes" Video version of ChristiTutionalist Politics found via...

YouTube: youtube.com/@jlenarddetroit1082/videos

Rumble: rumble.com/user/JLenardDetroit





In addition to seeing corresponding TheLibertyBeacon piece referenced in episodes of CTP, see too Show transcript on Podcast platforms that provide access to it (like buzzsprout (tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist)) for addl bonus material there-in.