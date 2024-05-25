Arabic Coin with the Christian Cross





This Iberian coin, minted by a Christian kingdom in Spain, features a cross. However, the rest of it is modelled on an Islamic design by featuring Arabic inscriptions. This unusual blend of a Christian symbol and Islamic design on a small coin tells us about the unique history of the Iberian Peninsula.





Source: trtworld.com









