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Topic 04 - Healing and Preaching
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In my experience with healing and preaching, they complement each other but not in the way you think. We will talk about that later. Here are a few stories of actual events. The first one was a woman who came to our city with her husband. They came to visit, not knowing what was going to happen to her. We talk, laugh, and learn things from each other but so far, we did not talk about God. Once we were in my office, which was in the basement, they were amazed by what I was doing. I asked her if she wanted to try this relaxing meditation while lying on the massage table.
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